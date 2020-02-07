Top five news stories to watch out for on February 7, 2020

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
Modi in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 7 to participate in an event that celebrates the signing of the Bodo Agreement. More than 4,00,000 people from the BTAD districts and all over Assam are expected to attend the programme. A Cultural programme of ethnic groups of Assam is also being organised by the State Government. Modi will also address the gathering. The Bodo Agreement was signed in New Delhi on the 27th of January 2020. This is the prime minister's first visit to the State since the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed. There were many protests against the Act in the State.
Nirbhaya case: The Supreme Court will hear the Centre’s appeal challenging a Delhi High Court’s verdict dismissing its plea against stay on the execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj said that jail authorities are unable to execute the convicts in the case despite the fact that their review petitions have been dismissed and curative petitions and mercy pleas of three of them have been rejected. The Delhi High Court Wednesday held that all the four convicts are to be executed together and not separately while setting a week’s deadline for them to avail remaining remedies. Separately, a Delhi court had given the four convicts time till Friday to respond to an application seeking the issuance of fresh death warrants against them.
Rajapaksa's visit: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will start a four-day state visit to India on Friday. He is set to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He is also scheduled to hold talks on a number of issues including trade, defence and maritime security cooperation. The visit will be the Rajapaksa's first overseas visit since his brother Gotabaya was elected President in November.
Company results: Watch out for the results of Corporation bank, Container Corporation of India, Britannia Industries, Whirlpool of India, TV Today Network and NTPC among others.-
US jobs data: Watch out for data pertaining to the US' job market on Friday. The January figures are projected to show US employers added about 1,63,000 jobs, which is lesser than last year's numbers, but still enough to keep unemployment at a half-century low. Wage gains are forecast to rebound from a surprise slump in December. Also watch out for the annual long-term revisions data, which are also due on Friday.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
Women have stepped out of their homes to spearhead anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
The government seems to have reluctantly acknowledged its limitations. At one level, that realisation is ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...