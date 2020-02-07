Top five news stories to watch out for on February 7, 2020

Modi in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 7 to participate in an event that celebrates the signing of the Bodo Agreement. More than 4,00,000 people from the BTAD districts and all over Assam are expected to attend the programme. ​A Cultural programme of ethnic groups of Assam is also being organised by the State Government. Modi will also address the gathering. The Bodo Agreement was signed in New Delhi on the 27th of January 2020. This is the prime minister's first visit to the State since the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed. There were many protests against the Act in the State.



Nirbhaya case: The Supreme Court will hear the Centre’s appeal challenging a Delhi High Court’s verdict dismissing its plea against stay on the execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj said that jail authorities are unable to execute the convicts in the case despite the fact that their review petitions have been dismissed and curative petitions and mercy pleas of three of them have been rejected. The Delhi High Court Wednesday held that all the four convicts are to be executed together and not separately while setting a week’s deadline for them to avail remaining remedies. Separately, a Delhi court had given the four convicts time till Friday to respond to an application seeking the issuance of fresh death warrants against them.

Rajapaksa's visit: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will start a four-day state visit to India on Friday. He is set to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He is also scheduled to hold talks on a number of issues including trade, defence and maritime security cooperation. The visit will be the Rajapaksa's first overseas visit since his brother Gotabaya was elected President in November.

Company results: Watch out for the results of Corporation bank, Container Corporation of India, Britannia Industries, Whirlpool of India, TV Today Network and NTPC among others.-

US jobs data: Watch out for data pertaining to the US' job market on Friday. The January figures are projected to show US employers added about 1,63,000 jobs, which is lesser than last year's numbers, but still enough to keep unemployment at a half-century low. Wage gains are forecast to rebound from a surprise slump in December. Also watch out for the annual long-term revisions data, which are also due on Friday.