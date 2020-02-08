Top five news stories to watch out for on February 8-9, 2020

Back to the roots, literally
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
Delhi elections: Delhi will go to polls on February 8. Delhiites will chose if they want another five years of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, or if they want to give another party, either the BJP or the Congress, a chance. While the AAP is banking on the welfare measures they undertook to return to power, the BJP has run a nationalistic campaign, basing its politics around the CAA-NRC-NPR row.
North Ireland elections: North Ireland's PM Leo Varadkar (from the Fine Gael party), seeks another term to complete the Brexit process. The electorate is expected to choose among centre-right Fine Gael, centrist Fianna Fáil and left-leaning Sinn Féin to lead the nation. Veteran politician Micheál Martin is leading Fianna Fáil, while Mary Lou McDonald is leading the Sinn Féin party. According to recent opinion polls, Sinn Féin, which has historic links to the IRA, is leading the race.
India versus New Zealand: The second match ongoing three-match series between India and New Zealand will take place in Auckland on Saturday. India lost the first ODI in Hamilton. On Wednesday, India could not manage to defend a 348-run target, as New Zealand rode on Ross Taylor’s unbeaten ton to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The main area of concern for Indian captain Virat Kohli will be the team's bowling, which has been expensive.
Oscars 2020: To celebrate a year of achievement in film making, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present the 92nd Oscar Awards on Sunday. Among the Oscar nominees who may take home the coveted award, Joker leads with 11 nominations, including the Best Picture nomination. It would compete with Ford v Ferrari, Netflix's The Irishman, Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit, classic novel Little Women, domestic drama Marriage Story, First World War film 1917, nostalgic Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and South Korean movie Parasite.
Results: JK Cement, Ramky Infrastructure and other companies will release their quarterly results over the weekend.
