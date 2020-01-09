Top five news stories to watch out for on January 10, 2019

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Varanasi on January 10 to meet the students of Banaras Hindu University and members of the civil society. Priyanka will meet the students of BHU and activists who were arrested during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the city.

Software major Infosys will begin the earnings season on January 10. Watch out for the market reaction to the result. The stock was one of the under performers during the third quarter (October-December), falling more than 8 per cent as against Nifty IT, mainly due to a whistleblower complaint.

Axis Mutual Fund's new fund offer, named Axis All Seasons Debt Fund of Funds will open for subscription on Friday and will close on January 22. The new fund will invest in funds from across fund houses and across different categories of the debt market with an intention to generate optimal return over the medium term. The minimum application amount for this fund is Rs 5,000 with an additional investment of Rs 1,000.

Team India will aim to wrap up the three-match series when they take on Sri Lanka in the final T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. India registered a comfortable seven-wicket win in the second match and took an 1-0 lead in the series after the first game in Guwahati was washed out.

The third edition of the India Youth Games will start in Guwahati on Friday. Ace sprinter Hima Das will be the torchbearer in the opening ceremony of the games 2020. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju are expected to be present at the opening ceremony. Around 6,800 athletes across 37 teams, representing the various States and Union Territories, will compete in a total of 20 sports events. The Games will conclude with the closing ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on January 22.