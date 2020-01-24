Top five news stories to watch out for on January 24, 2020

Volvo ditches diesel for its smallest SUV, but plumps up value
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, the Chief Guest of India's Republic Day celebrations this year, will begin his four-day visit to the country from January 24. On his first visit to India, after assuming power, Bolsonaro will be accompanied by seven ministers, top officials and a large business delegation.
The DMK will hold of a meeting of all parties in the Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu on January 24. The meeting will see discussions on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and take a decision on the next course of action to oppose these legislations.
The World Economic Forum will enter its final leg of its annual summit on January 24. The summit is being held in Davos, Switzerland. This meeting will be among the most sustainable international summits ever held. Interestingly, the summit is fully carbon neutral through reducing, calculating and offsetting event-related emissions.
Wondering what companies are making headlines? Take a look at the company results that will be published by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on January 24. Watch for the results of Bank of Baroda, JSW Steel, Ultratech Cement and more.
India and New Zealand will play the first T20 International series in Auckland on January 24. This is a five-match series. New Zealand had beaten India 2-1 in the T20 series last year. The Kiwis also won a T20 series during their Sri Lankan tour and then drew at home against England in a five-match series.
