Top five news stories to watch out for on January 25-26, 2020

Art on a drawstring
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of senior leaders on January 25 to formulate the party’s strategy for the upcoming budget session. However, a Congress functionary said the party will raise the issues of economic slowdown, growing unemployment, agrarian distress and price rise apart from keeping up the attack on the government on the CAA and the NRC. The Congress will also push for a discussion on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East.
Lieutenant General SK Saini will take charge as the new Vice Chief of the Indian Army Staff on January 25. He is currently serving as the Southern Army Commander. The post of the Vice Chief of Army Staff fell vacant after Lt Gen MM Naravane, the then vice chief, became the Chief of Army Staff. This was following the completion of General Bipin Rawat's tenure as army chief on December 31.
India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26. The Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade. The celebrations, however, will see a few changes. For instance, the Prime Minister will not pay his respects at the Amar Jawan Jyoti situated at the Indian Gate. Instead, he will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial.
India will take on New Zealand in the second match of the T20 series. The first match took place on January 24. This second match will take place at the Eden Park, in Auckland, New Zealand.
Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that shops, malls and eateries in the non-residential areas of Mumbai will have the option of remaining open 24x7 from January 26, although it will not be made compulsory. Giving examples of nightlife in London and Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, Thackeray said Mumbai, too, should not lag in providing similar facilities to people at night as the metropolis functions 24x7.
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
UltraTech Cement reported an about 89 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profits for the December 2019 ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...