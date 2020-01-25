Top five news stories to watch out for on January 25-26, 2020

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of senior leaders on January 25 to formulate the party’s strategy for the upcoming budget session. However, a Congress functionary said the party will raise the issues of economic slowdown, growing unemployment, agrarian distress and price rise apart from keeping up the attack on the government on the CAA and the NRC. The Congress will also push for a discussion on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East.

Lieutenant General SK Saini will take charge as the new Vice Chief of the Indian Army Staff on January 25. He is currently serving as the Southern Army Commander. The post of the Vice Chief of Army Staff fell vacant after Lt Gen MM Naravane, the then vice chief, became the Chief of Army Staff. This was following the completion of General Bipin Rawat's tenure as army chief on December 31.

India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26. The Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade. The celebrations, however, will see a few changes. For instance, the Prime Minister will not pay his respects at the Amar Jawan Jyoti situated at the Indian Gate. Instead, he will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial.

India will take on New Zealand in the second match of the T20 series. The first match took place on January 24. This second match will take place at the Eden Park, in Auckland, New Zealand.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that shops, malls and eateries in the non-residential areas of Mumbai will have the option of remaining open 24x7 from January 26, although it will not be made compulsory. Giving examples of nightlife in London and Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, Thackeray said Mumbai, too, should not lag in providing similar facilities to people at night as the metropolis functions 24x7.