Top five news stories to watch out for on January 27, 2020

Comfort stations to the rescue
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will address Indian and Brazilian business leaders at the India-Brazil Business Forum in Delhi. Over the weekend the two countries inked 15 agreements to ramp up cooperation in a wide range of areas and unveiled an action plan to further strategic ties.
The Trinamool Congress government will bring in a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the West Bengal Assembly at a special session. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said last week that her government would pass a resolution in the Assembly against the contentious Act.
Bengal Steel Industries, CCL Products (India), DCM Shriram, Dr Reddy’s, HCL Infosystems, HDFC, IIFL Finance, Interglobe Aviation, Lakshmi Machine Works, Torrent Pharma, Triveni Glass, TTK Prestige and Wockhardt are among companies that are likely to declare their quarterly results.
Malls, restaurants and multiplexes in Mumbai will remain open 24x7. The Maharashtra Cabinet on January 22 cleared the proposal to keep Mumbai open 24 hours from January 27, but with no relaxation in excise rules. However, bars and pubs that serve alcohol cannot remain open after 1.30 am.
Morris Garages (MG) Motor India will start delivering its electric vehicle ZS, which is priced between ₹20.88 lakh and ₹23.58 lakh (ex-showroom), in select cities. The ZS EV can cover 340 km on a single charge.
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
Sharp rise in slippages, steep divergence and weak core performance are a cause for worry
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Amid selling pressure at higher levels, the benchmark indices trimmed losses last week
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...