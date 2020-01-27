Top five news stories to watch out for on January 27, 2020

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will address Indian and Brazilian business leaders at the India-Brazil Business Forum in Delhi. Over the weekend the two countries inked 15 agreements to ramp up cooperation in a wide range of areas and unveiled an action plan to further strategic ties.

The Trinamool Congress government will bring in a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the West Bengal Assembly at a special session. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said last week that her government would pass a resolution in the Assembly against the contentious Act.

Bengal Steel Industries, CCL Products (India), DCM Shriram, Dr Reddy’s, HCL Infosystems, HDFC, IIFL Finance, Interglobe Aviation, Lakshmi Machine Works, Torrent Pharma, Triveni Glass, TTK Prestige and Wockhardt are among companies that are likely to declare their quarterly results.

Malls, restaurants and multiplexes in Mumbai will remain open 24x7. The Maharashtra Cabinet on January 22 cleared the proposal to keep Mumbai open 24 hours from January 27, but with no relaxation in excise rules. However, bars and pubs that serve alcohol cannot remain open after 1.30 am.

Morris Garages (MG) Motor India will start delivering its electric vehicle ZS, which is priced between ₹20.88 lakh and ₹23.58 lakh (ex-showroom), in select cities. The ZS EV can cover 340 km on a single charge.