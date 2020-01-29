Top five news stories to watch out for on January 29, 2020

The Brexit divorce deal is likely to be ratified by the European Parliament on January 29. Last week, EU’s top officials signed off on Britain’s EU divorce agreement which ensures Britain’s orderly departure at midnight on January 31. Britain will remain an EU member in all but name during the 11-month transition period that ends in December 2020.

The Delhi High Court is likely to hear the contempt plea against Chhapaak on January 29. The petition seeks contempt proceedings against the makers of the film for not giving due credit to acid attack survivor Lakshmi’s lawyer Aparna Bhat in the film.

The third T20 match between India and New Zealand will take place at Hamilton on January 29. India leads the five-match T20 series 2-0 and will be looking to consolidate its position with a win at Hamilton. India won the previous match with seven wickets and 15 balls to spare, thanks to some good batting by KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to expand the State Cabinet on January 29. In a meeting with BL Santhosh, national General Secretary (Organisation) of the BJP on Saturday, Yediyurappa reportedly communicated the names of persons he wanted to induct into the Cabinet and also those he wanted to drop from the cabinet.

Samsung Galaxy will launch its A51 smartphone in India. A51, the latest of Samsung’s A-series smartphones, features a 6.5 inch super AMOLED screen along with a 4000 mAh battery and is likely to be priced around ₹24,000.