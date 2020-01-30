Top five news stories to watch out for on January 30, 2020

The CloudWalker smart screen: Taking good ol’ television on a forward march
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
An all-party meet is likely to be held on January before the Budget session of Parliament starts on Friday. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to join the meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.
Six draft resolutions on Kashmir and CAA will be up for vote in the EU Parliament. The current resolutions will be introduced by six different political groups representing 626 out of 751 members of the European Parliament. The resolutions were taken up for discussion on Wednesday.
Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges related to the Punjab National Bank fraud and money-laundering case, has been asked to appear in the Magistrates’ Court. Nirav Modi appeared for his regular 28-day “call-over” appearance from London’s Wandsworth prison at Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month. His extradition trial is scheduled for May 11 and is expected to last over five days.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to lead a ‘long march’ extending up to four-km at Kalpetta in Wayanad on January 30 as part of a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The indirect elections to rural local bodies that were postponed in some places for various reasons will be held on January 30. The indirect elections will be held to fill 335 posts, including one district panchayat president, one district panchayat vice-president, 26 posts of the panchayat union president, 41 panchayat union vice-president and 266 village panchayat vice-president.
Here’s to your health with this near werable
The wireless headphones offer impeccable listening experience but struggles with calls
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
Just 8 private life insurers and 4 general insurers have increased foreign promoter holding to 49% since the ...
The fund will suit investors who have an investment horizon of at least 5 years
Return over 20% in the past year against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, global slowdown
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...