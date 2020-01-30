Top five news stories to watch out for on January 30, 2020

An all-party meet is likely to be held on January before the Budget session of Parliament starts on Friday. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to join the meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.

Six draft resolutions on Kashmir and CAA will be up for vote in the EU Parliament. The current resolutions will be introduced by six different political groups representing 626 out of 751 members of the European Parliament. The resolutions were taken up for discussion on Wednesday.

Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges related to the Punjab National Bank fraud and money-laundering case, has been asked to appear in the Magistrates’ Court. Nirav Modi appeared for his regular 28-day “call-over” appearance from London’s Wandsworth prison at Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month. His extradition trial is scheduled for May 11 and is expected to last over five days.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to lead a ‘long march’ extending up to four-km at Kalpetta in Wayanad on January 30 as part of a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The indirect elections to rural local bodies that were postponed in some places for various reasons will be held on January 30. The indirect elections will be held to fill 335 posts, including one district panchayat president, one district panchayat vice-president, 26 posts of the panchayat union president, 41 panchayat union vice-president and 266 village panchayat vice-president.