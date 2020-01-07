Top five news stories to watch out for on January 7, 2020

Out of every 100 start-ups, only 6 are founded by women: RBI survey
Meet on GST system streamlining: Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey will hold a day-long meeting on January 7 with tax commissioners to discuss ways for streamlining the GST system and plugging leakages due to fraud. The meeting assumes significance as the GST Council in its last meeting held on December 18 wanted a detailed study on these issues before taking any call on rate hike on items.
HDFC to issue bonds: HDFC Ltd said it will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to augment its long-term capital needs. The secured redeemable non-convertible debentures will bear a coupon rate of 7.50 per cent per annum, HDFC said on Friday. The issue size of the bond issue is Rs 3,000 crore with an option to retain over subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore.
Mahadayi water diversion: Goa Forward Party (GFP) will move an adjournment motion on the Mahadayi water diversion issue during the one-day Assembly session on January 7. Governor Satya Pal Malik has called a day-long session of the State Assembly to ratify a Constitutional Amendment Bill for extending reservation to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies by another 10 years.
Tesla's China-made car: Tesla Inc will deliver its first China-made Model 3 sedans to the public from Tuesday. The company's Shanghai plant is part of the Silicon Valley automaker’s plans to bolster its presence in the world’s biggest auto market and minimise the impact of the US-China trade war. The deliveries come a year after construction of Tesla’s only plant outside the United States began. Production started in October with a target of 250,000 vehicles per year once the Model Y is added to the line up.
CES 2020: The CES 2020 officially starts on January 7. The three day event is the world's biggest gathering of consumer technologies business. The event, formally known as the Consumer Electronics Show, is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association. Among various companies,Samsung is likely to display the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite at CES 2020. Watch out for the latest technology facial identification, smart-home technology and for other such technology from leading technology brands.
