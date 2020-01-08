Top five news stories to watch out for on January 8, 2020

Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Carlos Ghosn press conference: Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn is scheduled to hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8. Ghosn abruptly left Japan, where he was under house arrest and accused of financial misconduct. The circumstances surrounding Ghosn’s escape from Tokyo remain mysterious.
Krishna River Management Board meet: The eleventh meeting of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) will be held at Vijayawada on Wednesday. This is the first time the board will meet, after its constituion under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. Apart from discussing the finalisation of Krishna water share for the two States for the current water year, the meeting is scheduled to discuss the release of budget, working manual, shifting of the board office from Hyderabad to Vijayawada (Amaravati), installation of the second phase of telemetry equipment and others.
RCom’s Committee of Creditors meet: Reliance Communications’ Committee of Creditors (CoC) will meet on Wednesday. Reliance Communications is going through the corporate insolvency resolution process, under the supervision of the Mumbai-bench of National Company Law Tribunal. The company has put all of its assets, which include spectrum holding of 122 MHz, towers business, optical fibre network and data centres, for sale.
ATP CUP: The last matches of the group stage of the ATP Cup will end on January 8. The tournament is being played in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. As of Tuesday, Australia, Serbia, Russia have qualified for Quarterfinals of the ATP cup with 5 teams remaining to Qualify for the quarterfinals. The quarterfinals is slated on Thursday and Friday.
Board meeting: The watch out for the boards of several companies including Alpha Hi-Tech, Global Educatio, Helpage Fin, Indsil Hydro, Inditalia Refon, Ind-Swift and Netweok Ltd will meet on Wednesday. Watch out for announcement from Indsil Hydro which could announce dividend on preference shares. Alpha Hi-Tech and Network Ltd are scheduled to announce their quarterly results.
Brara, who spent nearly four decades with Air India, mostly in the erstwhile Indian Airlines, meant many ...
While analysts see more financial pain, private carriers look to expand their fleet and services. Ashwini ...
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following the positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmarks have recovered after witnessing huge ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...