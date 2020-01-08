Top five news stories to watch out for on January 8, 2020

Carlos Ghosn press conference: Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn is scheduled to hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8. Ghosn abruptly left Japan, where he was under house arrest and accused of financial misconduct. The circumstances surrounding Ghosn’s escape from Tokyo remain mysterious.

Krishna River Management Board meet: The eleventh meeting of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) will be held at Vijayawada on Wednesday. This is the first time the board will meet, after its constituion under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. Apart from discussing the finalisation of Krishna water share for the two States for the current water year, the meeting is scheduled to discuss the release of budget, working manual, shifting of the board office from Hyderabad to Vijayawada (Amaravati), installation of the second phase of telemetry equipment and others.

RCom’s Committee of Creditors meet: Reliance Communications’ Committee of Creditors (CoC) will meet on Wednesday. Reliance Communications is going through the corporate insolvency resolution process, under the supervision of the Mumbai-bench of National Company Law Tribunal. The company has put all of its assets, which include spectrum holding of 122 MHz, towers business, optical fibre network and data centres, for sale.

ATP CUP: The last matches of the group stage of the ATP Cup will end on January 8. The tournament is being played in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. As of Tuesday, Australia, Serbia, Russia have qualified for Quarterfinals of the ATP cup with 5 teams remaining to Qualify for the quarterfinals. The quarterfinals is slated on Thursday and Friday.

Board meeting: The watch out for the boards of several companies including Alpha Hi-Tech, Global Educatio, Helpage Fin, Indsil Hydro, Inditalia Refon, Ind-Swift and Netweok Ltd will meet on Wednesday. Watch out for announcement from Indsil Hydro which could announce dividend on preference shares. Alpha Hi-Tech and Network Ltd are scheduled to announce their quarterly results.