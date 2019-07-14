Top five news stories to watch out for on July 15

Legislative business: Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, will move for leave to introduce the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill today. This bill seeks to amend the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. It was approved by the Union Cabinet on June 24, 2019.This amendment bill was first announced in 2016 and was pending for approval in the Rajya Sabha and lapsed after the term of the 16th Lok Sabha came to an end. As part of the budget, there will be the discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for 2019-20.

Chandrayaan-2 launch: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch India's second mission to the moon today. The Chandrayaan-2, as it is called, will take off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on July 15 at 2:51 AM. It is expected to travel for a month and a half and make a soft-landing on the moon's south pole on September 6 or 7. India will look to showcase the nation's indigenous designs with this historic mission.

Goa Assembly session: The monsoon session of the Goa Assembly will begin on Monday. Just before the session started, 10 Congress MLAs joined the BJP, of them, four MLAs, including former leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar and Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo, were inducted into the state cabinet by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday. CM Sawant reshuffled his cabinet on Saturday, dropping three members of the ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) and an Independent legislator as ministers.

ILFS scam: The NCLT will hear a petition from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to ban auditors Deloitte Haskins & Sells and KPMG affiliate BSR Associates on July 15. The government has said it detected several violations of auditing standards by Deloitte and BSR while investigating fraud at IFIN, a unit of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, whose debt defaults last year triggered fears of a financial contagion. Both auditors deny wrongdoing.

Realme X launch: Realme is scheduled to launch its latest flagship phone, Realme X, in India today. The new phone is touted as Realme’s first premium phone in India. Realme X debuted in China earlier this year. The smartphone could be priced under Rs 20,000. It will compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 series, which is set to launch in India on July 17.