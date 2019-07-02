Top five news stories to watch out for on July 2, 2019

Saradha scam: The Calcutta High Court will hear a plea of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar seeking quashing of a notice served on him by the CBI on July 2. On May 30, a vacation bench of the High Court granted the top cop protection from arrest and any coercive action till July 10 in the Saradha chit fund case. The court had also granted the police officer a month’s protection from June 10 and directed Kumar to deposit his passport within 24 hours of the passing of the order.

OPEC+ meet: OPEC will hold talks with Russia and other allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, on July 2 in Vienna. They are expected to extend oil supply cuts this week at least until the end of 2019. Brent crude has climbed more than 25 per cent since the start of 2019 to $65 per barrel. But prices could stall due to a slowing global economy and increasing supply form the US. Iran, who was agiant such a move, lent its support on Monday.

World Cup: India is scheduled to face Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup 2019. India, which has 11 points, will look to win this match after losing against England on Sunday. India needs a win to enter the semifinals. Bangladesh must win their last couple of league games to make their maiden entry into the last-four stage.

Xiaomi CC9 smartphone launch: Xiaomi will launch its latest phone on July 2 in Beijing, China. The Xiaomi CC9 smartphone will be equipped with a 32MP selfie shotter and 48MP rear camera. Media reports say that the phone will sport a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset.

Meet on tribal welfare: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) will meet the Union Home and Tribal Affairs ministries on July 2. They will discuss the issue of alleged displacement of tribals from Chhattisgarh due to naxal violence and the demand for their rehabilitation in the state. The commission has also asked the representatives of the governments of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Maharashtra to attend the meeting. It has also called for a report from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the five states on the living conditions of the displaced tribals.