Top five news stories to watch out for on July 20-21, 2019

IndiGo board meet: The InterGlobe Aviation board will meet again on July 20. On Friday the board discussed a range of issues including appointment of an independent woman director. It also announced the Q1 results with net profits soaring 43 times to Rs 1,203 crore. The board meeting was called on the backdrop of an ongoing issue between the IndiGo promoters.

Imran Khan US visit: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will begin his maiden visit to US on Saturday. During the visit, he will have a face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump. President Trump and Imran Khan will meet on July 22. Days ahead of his Khan’s visit, JuD chief and Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed was arrested and the Pakistan’s air space was opened for civil airlines.

Rajnath Singh in Kargil: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Kargil on July 20 to pay tributes to martyrs of Kargil War. To commemorate the 20 anniversary of the Kargil war, Indian Army plans to celebrate in grand manner. On Friday, a Victory Flame was lit by the defence minister, which will travel through 11 towns and cities.

India squad selection: The BCCI Selectors team will announce the Team India squad for West Indies tour on Sunday. The selection process was supposed to be held on July 19. But the fitness reports of the players were available to the selection committee only on July 20. India’s tour of West Indies to comprise of three ODIs, three T20 matches and two Tests. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni whose retirement speculation was doing rounds during the World Cup 2019. The limited over matches will begin from August 3.

Q1 results: Amaraja Batteries, HDFC Bank, Asia Capital and Kirloskar Pnematic are set to announce their Q1 results on July 20.