Top five news stories to watch out for on July 20-21, 2019

A run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
IndiGo board meet: The InterGlobe Aviation board will meet again on July 20. On Friday the board discussed a range of issues including appointment of an independent woman director. It also announced the Q1 results with net profits soaring 43 times to Rs 1,203 crore. The board meeting was called on the backdrop of an ongoing issue between the IndiGo promoters.
Imran Khan US visit: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will begin his maiden visit to US on Saturday. During the visit, he will have a face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump. President Trump and Imran Khan will meet on July 22. Days ahead of his Khan’s visit, JuD chief and Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed was arrested and the Pakistan’s air space was opened for civil airlines.
Rajnath Singh in Kargil: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Kargil on July 20 to pay tributes to martyrs of Kargil War. To commemorate the 20 anniversary of the Kargil war, Indian Army plans to celebrate in grand manner. On Friday, a Victory Flame was lit by the defence minister, which will travel through 11 towns and cities.
India squad selection: The BCCI Selectors team will announce the Team India squad for West Indies tour on Sunday. The selection process was supposed to be held on July 19. But the fitness reports of the players were available to the selection committee only on July 20. India’s tour of West Indies to comprise of three ODIs, three T20 matches and two Tests. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni whose retirement speculation was doing rounds during the World Cup 2019. The limited over matches will begin from August 3.
Q1 results: Amaraja Batteries, HDFC Bank, Asia Capital and Kirloskar Pnematic are set to announce their Q1 results on July 20.
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
World Health Assembly has adopted a key resolution in this regard, a welcome move
Viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide, causing 1.4 million deaths a year, says the ...
An estimated 820 million people did not have enough to eat in 2018, up from 811 million in the previous year, ...
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
The tax break is a silver lining for those who have to pay surcharge on tax
Claim settlement ratio is a metric that measures the proportion of the claims settled against the total ...
The stock of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has gained 8.8 per cent with above average volume on ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...