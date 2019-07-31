Top five news stories to watch out for on July 31, 2019 

The election for new Karnataka Assembly speaker is set to happen on July 31. The BJP has put forth six-time MLA and former Education Minister Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri as the Speaker of the Assembly. K.R Ramesh Kumar had resigned as Speaker shortly after BJP won the trust vote.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) is likely to stage a strike on July 31 against the passage of National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019 by Lok Sabha. IMA has called for 24-hour withdrawal of non-essential services across the nation. The Bill seeks to create National Medical Commission in place of Medical Council of India.

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is is set to join the 106 Territorial Army battalion (Para), Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday. Dhoni is likely to take on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty while staying with the troop. He was awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in 2011.

Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo, is likely to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 31. They are set to meet at the State Secretariat Nabanna. This meet is likely to discuss electoral reforms, demand for return to ballot papers and the political situation in the country.

Chiniese tech giant Vivo is set to unveil its newest phone Vivo V5 on July 31. The event is set to take place in China. It is hinted that the smartphone will have triple back camera setup and in-display fingerprint scanner.The phone may also have 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen and a gradient back.