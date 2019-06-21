Top five news stories to watch out for on June 21, 2019

World is set to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21. The main event of Yoga will be held in Ranchi, wherein it is likely that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform yoga along with around 28,000 other people. This year’s theme for the event is ‘Yoga for Heart’.

The goods and service tax council is likely to meet on June 21. The council is likely to take a final decision on the turnover threshold for issuance of e-invoice for B2B sales.This council meet will be the first after Narendra Modi’s second win and also before the Budget. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the meet.

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is set to hear the responses of auditors regarding the IL&FS case. The case will be heard by two-member NCLT bench of VP Singh and Ravikumar Duraisamy. The tribunal has also asked Ashakiran and Akansha, the wife and daughter of RC Bawa, one of the directors of the IL&FS group to serve the notice and thus be present for the hearing.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to inaugurate the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project on June 21. This project will help utilise the flood water from river Godavari which goes up tapped into the sea. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Maharashtra’s CM Devendra Fadnavis are likely to attend the inauguration.

Huawei is likely to unveil its new series of smartphone called Nova 5 on June 21. It can include Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro variants. The phones are set to have waterdrop notch, in-display fingerprint sensor and OLED screen.