Top five news stories to watch out for on June 4, 2019

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to continue the day two of the second bi-monthly Monetary Policy review meet on June 4. From the meet, it is expected a 25 basis points cut in lending rate to boost the slowing economy. The resolutiion of MPC will placed on the website on June 6.

Governor of Goa, Mridula Sinha, has summoned Assembly session on June 4. It is likely that the special session is to appoint a new speaker of the Goa Assembly. The post has been vacant after Pramod Sawant left his position to become the state’s chief minister on March 19, after Manohar Parrikar’s demise.

The United Nations’ International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression will be obeserved on June 4. This day is to acknowledge the pain children who are victims of physical, mental and emotional abuse, throughout the world. The day is to celebrate organisations working towards protecting child rights and also making others aware of the same.

Bookings for MG Hector are likely to open on June 4. Buyers would be able to place orders online on the company’s website. The MG Hector is a SUV that is set to launch next month. It is a five seater car that could have various features like cruise control, panoramic sunroof, 360-camera, and six airbags.

OnePlus 7 is set to go on sale on June 4. OnePlus 7 was launched in India along with its better variant OnePlus 7 pro but did not go sale immediately unlike the latter. The premium version has already made buzz in the market with its sale numbers. There are two variants to OnePlus7- 8GB + 256GB storage option in Mirror grey and Red colour for a higher rate, and a base variant with 6GB+ 128GB storage option in Mirror grey for Rs.32,999.