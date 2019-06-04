Top five news stories to watch out for on June 4, 2019

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to continue the day two of the second bi-monthly Monetary Policy review meet on June 4. From the meet, it is expected a 25 basis points cut in lending rate to boost the slowing economy. The resolutiion of MPC will placed on the website on June 6.
Governor of Goa, Mridula Sinha, has summoned Assembly session on June 4. It is likely that the special session is to appoint a new speaker of the Goa Assembly. The post has been vacant after Pramod Sawant left his position to become the state’s chief minister on March 19, after Manohar Parrikar’s demise.
The United Nations’ International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression will be obeserved on June 4. This day is to acknowledge the pain children who are victims of physical, mental and emotional abuse, throughout the world. The day is to celebrate organisations working towards protecting child rights and also making others aware of the same.
Bookings for MG Hector are likely to open on June 4. Buyers would be able to place orders online on the company’s website. The MG Hector is a SUV that is set to launch next month. It is a five seater car that could have various features like cruise control, panoramic sunroof, 360-camera, and six airbags.
OnePlus 7 is set to go on sale on June 4. OnePlus 7 was launched in India along with its better variant OnePlus 7 pro but did not go sale immediately unlike the latter. The premium version has already made buzz in the market with its sale numbers. There are two variants to OnePlus7- 8GB + 256GB storage option in Mirror grey and Red colour for a higher rate, and a base variant with 6GB+ 128GB storage option in Mirror grey for Rs.32,999.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor