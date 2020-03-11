Top five news stories to watch out for on March 11, 2020

The Delhi riot as it happened
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
UK Government to present its first Budget under PM Boris Johnson on March 11. The budget to be presented Finance minister Rishi Sunak , was originally billed as a chance for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fresh from December’s election triumph, to begin to meet his promise to level up Britain’s struggling regions. But the focus on the spread of the coronavirus outbreak means it likely it would mean a delay announcing full details of its plans for new railways, roads and other infrastructure investment.
YES Bank Co-founder Rana Kapoor arrested on Sunday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been remanded in their custody till March 11. The ED had carried out searches at his residence in Worli and later at the premises of his daughters in Delhi and Mumbai. On March 5, Reserve Bank of India imposed a moratorium on withdrawals from the bank, citing governance issues, weak regulatory compliance, wrong asset classification, and risky credit decisions. The RBI superseded the bank’s board and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per depositor.
SBI card's IPO share allotment is likely on March 11. On March 5, the last day of the issue, the IPO got subscribed by 22.45 times overall, The public issue of SBI Cards received bids for about Rs 1.75-lakh crore as against an offer for about Rs 7,800 crore.
Realme 6 will be available from March 11 on realme.com, Flipkart and preferred offline partners. Launched last week, The Realme 6 comes with a 6.5-inch MediaTek Helio G90T SoC display. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with a 12nm processor, and is powered by a 4300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge.
Eicher Motors Board of Directors meeting is scheduled to take place on March 11 to consider and approve payment of interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2019-20.
