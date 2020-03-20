Top five news stories to watch out for on March 20, 2020

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Olympic torch: The 2020 Tokyo Games Olympics torch will reach Japan on Friday. Beginning today, the flame will be carried through a scaled back version of its four month foot-relay through the prefectures. On Thursday, the Tokyo Games organisers received the torch in a scaled down ceremony in Athens’ Panathenaic Stadium.
Nirbhaya rape convicts’ hanging: The four convicts in the Delhi 2012 gang rape case will likely to be hanged on March 20. The Supreme Court on Thursday, dismissed a plea by three of the four convicts seeking a stay on execution. The convicts are scheduled to be hanged at 5.30 am in Tihar Jail.
Yes Bank to be removed from BSE indices: Private sector bank Yes Bank will be removed from all the BSE indices from Friday. The private lender will be excluded from all S&P BSE indices following the recent crisis and the reconstruction scheme. The bank was removed from the NSE indices on March 19.
Vistara flights suspension: Amid growing coronavirus fear, Vistara has temporarily suspended all the its international flights starting today. The flights are suspended till March 31 and the domestic flights are adjusted to meet the demand for the month of March and April. The airlines said that all the customers will get a refund on the affected flights.
NRC rejection slips: Starting March 20, the NRC authorities will hand over the ‘rejection slips’ to the nearly 19 lakh people who were left out the citizens’ registry list. The slips will contain the reason for exclusion from the final NRC list. Following the rejection from the list, the applicants can contest in the Foreigner Tribunals within 120 days from the day of receiving the slip.
