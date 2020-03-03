Top five news stories to watch out for on March 3, 2020

Tracking Deals
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Commerce Ministry to meet exporters on March 3 to discuss export, import opportunities amid Coronavirus outbreak: The commerce and industry ministry has convened a meeting of exporters and industry on March 3 to discuss export and import opportunities emerging on account of the coronavirus outbreak in China. The meeting is likely to be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Oneplus might unveil a new product on March 3: There are rumors that Oneplus might launch a new product on March 3. A teaser by Oneplus UK's twitter handle said that they were working on a special project (Non phone/Non commercial) which is likely to be launched on March 3.
Karnataka Assembly: On March 3 and 4, a special discussion on the Constitution is likely to take place in the Karnataka Assembly to commemorate 70 years since the adoption of the Constitution, on the initiative of the Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.The BJP is likely to push for a resolution in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the end of the debate on the constitution.
CAC to shortlist candidates for selectors' job on March 3: The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising former India cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik, will be shortlisting the candidates for selectors for personal interviews.The CAC is looking for replacements of outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.
Super Tuesday, US Democrats Presidential election: Fourteen states and one US territory will vote on Super Tuesday, March 3 for Democratic party candidates. Pete Buttigieg recently quit the race leaving six contenders in the Democratic presidential race, which once had more than 20 candidates.
Challenges remain on profitability and return on investment
Offbeat Tracks takes tourists to ‘experience-centric’ destinations
Naropa Fellowship fosters entrepreneurs to innovate in the Himalayan region
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Steel inventoriesat a record;fuel stockpilesnear capacity
The mandatory long-term third party insurance that kicked in in 2018 has opened up a myriad of options and ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...