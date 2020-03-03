Top five news stories to watch out for on March 3, 2020

Commerce Ministry to meet exporters on March 3 to discuss export, import opportunities amid Coronavirus outbreak: The commerce and industry ministry has convened a meeting of exporters and industry on March 3 to discuss export and import opportunities emerging on account of the coronavirus outbreak in China. The meeting is likely to be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Oneplus might unveil a new product on March 3: There are rumors that Oneplus might launch a new product on March 3. A teaser by Oneplus UK's twitter handle said that they were working on a special project (Non phone/Non commercial) which is likely to be launched on March 3.

Karnataka Assembly: On March 3 and 4, a special discussion on the Constitution is likely to take place in the Karnataka Assembly to commemorate 70 years since the adoption of the Constitution, on the initiative of the Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.The BJP is likely to push for a resolution in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the end of the debate on the constitution.

CAC to shortlist candidates for selectors' job on March 3: The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising former India cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik, will be shortlisting the candidates for selectors for personal interviews.The CAC is looking for replacements of outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

Super Tuesday, US Democrats Presidential election: Fourteen states and one US territory will vote on Super Tuesday, March 3 for Democratic party candidates. Pete Buttigieg recently quit the race leaving six contenders in the Democratic presidential race, which once had more than 20 candidates.