Top five news stories to watch out for on March 5, 2020

SBI Cards IPO: The initial public offer of SBI Cards and Payment Services will close on Thursday. The company’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of 13,05,26,798 shares including anchor portion of 3,66,69,589 shares. The price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 750-755 per share. SBI Cards expects to raise around Rs 10,355 crore through the IPO.

Omar Abdullah detention: The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The plea will be heard by a bench of justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee. Sara Abdullah Pilot has approached the top court challenging her brother''s detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, saying the order was "manifestly illegal" and there was no question of him being a "threat to the maintenance of public order".

In the Parliament: In Lok Sabha, there will be a Discussion and Voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2020-21. In the Rajya Sabha, Arjun Munda to scheduled to move amendments made by the Lok Sabha in the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

OPEC meet: The OPEC will meet on Thursday and Friday in Vienna to weigh on how to react to a sharp drop in global oil demand due to the coronavirus. This extraordinary meeting will see OPEC and its allies – the OPEC+ group -- discuss how to halt the sharp fall in oil prices in the past two months as the epidemic has spread.

Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals: India will take on England, while hosts Australia will play South Africa in the two semifinals of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday. However, the weather forecasts suggest that rain could play spoilsport and ICC has not kept a reserve day to hold the match.