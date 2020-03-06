Top five news stories to watch out for on March 6, 2020

Delhi violence case: The Delhi High Court will take up a PIL seeking lodging of FIRs against some BJP leaders for alleged hate speeches on March 6. The Delhi HC was originally supposed to hear the matter on April 13, but the Supreme Court observed that long adjournment in such an important matters was "not justified".

The plea wants the government to FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches in connection with protests over the amended Citizenship law.

Rajya Sabha election: The notification for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha will be issued on March 6. Elections to the 55 Rajya Sabha seats that will fall vacant in April will be held on March 26. 51 of these seats from 17 States are falling vacant on different dates in April due to the retirement of sitting members, while the rest are already vacant due to resignation of members.

Also Read Rajya Sabha: 55 seats to go to polls on March 26

Telangana budget session: The Telangana Legislative Assembly’s budget session will begin of Friday. They are expected to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the session. On February 16, the State cabinet had urged the Union government to abrogate the law. At the Cabinet meet had said it felt the CAA would lead to discrimination on the basis of religion while granting citizenship.

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO: Antony Waste Handling Cell’s initial public offer will close on Friday. The company has proposed to open IPO of equity shares at a price band of Rs 295-300 per equity share, consisting of fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 35 crore and an offer for sale of up to 57,00,000 shares. It has raised Rs 60.94 crore from three anchor investors its initial public offering (IPO). The investors are Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Vantage Equity Fund and 238 Plan Associates LLC.

Also Read Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO: Wait and watch

Davis Cup qualifiers: A full-strength India, led by Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran, will take on Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers from Friday. The matches will be held in Zagreb, Croatia. The hosts will be led by world number 37 Marin Cilic and the 2014 US Open champion is only top-50 singles player in their ranks. Ramkumar Ramanathan, Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna will also take part in the series.