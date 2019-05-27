Top five news stories to watch out for on May 27, 2019

Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit Varanasi today, his first visit post the election results. He will pay obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in the morning and later address a gathering of BJP workers.

Zee Entertainment is likely to announce its fourth quarter results today. Zee Entertainment Enterprises had said its board will consider standalone and consolidated results for 2018-19 on May 27, scotching “market rumours” that raised concerns about audit of the company’s financial statements.

Delhi University is likely to start the admission process for undergraduate courses from today and this is likely to end on June 9. From this year onwards, applicants to Delhi University can use digital wallets and UPI to pay their admission fees.

The Committee of Administrators will be meeting cricket officials of the six north-eastern States in New Delhi today to resolve a few issues. Besides release of funds, the meeting is aimed at helping them be Lodha panel compliant before conducting elections to the State units.

BlackShark 2 gaming phone is likely to be launched today with Flipkart teasing the release of this gaming phone. The device has a whole host of features, including a Snapdragon 855 processor along with 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, liquid cooling, and a 6.3 inch TrueView AMOLED display.