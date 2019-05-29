Top five news stories to watch out for on May 29, 2019

Naveen Patnaik is likely to be sworn in as Odisha CM for a record fifth consecutive term on May 29 , he had also recently met newly elected BJD MPs separately and asked them to forcefully push for the demand for a special category status for the State.

Pema Khandu to be sworn in as Arunachal CM on May 29. BJP emerged as the single largest party in Arunachal Pradesh by winning 37 out of 55 Assembly seats in the recently held polls. On the other hand, the Janata Dal—United (JDU) won seven seats, while Congress and National People’s Party (NPP) could manage to win only four seats each.

Congress Legislature Party Calls Meeting on May 29 to discuss coalition politics in Karnataka. This meeting comes right after the defeat of the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the Lok Sabha polls. Congress has 79 MLAs while Janata Dal—Secular (JDS) has 37 MLAs in the coalition government holding power in Karnataka.

Sumalatha likely to decide whether she will join the BJP on May 29 after consulting the people of Mandya who overwhelmingly voted for her as the daughter—in—law of the district. Sumalatha, 55, widow of late Kannada film star and former Congress leader MH Ambareesh, won the seat — considered a JD(S) bastion, by a margin of 1,25,876 votes, defeating JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Rank cards for Telangana State Physical Examination Common Entrance Test (TSPECET)-2019 to be issued from May 29. The results were announced earlier this week. The candidates can who have qualified can download their rank cards online.