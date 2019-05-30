Top five news stories to watch out for on May 30, 2019

Where are the women in the workplace?
Where are the women in the workplace?
Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will be sworn in for a second term on May 30. The BJP-led NDA swept the recent Lok Sabha elections winning 352 of the 542 seats for which polls were held. The names of ministers who will be part of Modi’s government during his second term are yet to be disclosed.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, president of the YSR Congress party, will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30. The YSR Congress swept both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the State. The party won 151 State Assembly and 22 parliamentary seats.
The 50-over Cricket World Cup will begin on May 30 in England. Ten teams will play against each other in a single-league format. The top four sides after 45 matches will qualify for the two semi-finals. The final will be played at the Lord’s cricket ground on July 14.
The next hearing in the Nirav Modi case is likely on May 30, for which he will be brought to the court in person. On May 24, he had a procedural hearing via videolink. Earlier this month, he was denied bail for the third time by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot despite the offer of £2 million in security.
Debt-laden Jaypee Infratech’s financial creditors, which include bankers and homebuyers, will meet on May 30 to discuss state owned NBCC’s bid to acquire the realty firm and complete stuck housing projects. Earlier this month, the creditors rejected a bid by Mumbai based Suraksha Realty.
