Top five news stories to watch out for on November 1, 2019

US China trade talks: The top US and Chinese trade negotiators will meet to discuss a trade deal on Friday. This is the latest attempt to find a solution to an 18-month trade impasse between the two economic giants. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that he expected a “phase one” trade deal with China would to be signed on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Chile, which was scheduled to be held later this month. However, the Chilean government cancelled the event due to political unrest in the nation. The two nations have said that they would continue to work on the trade deal according to the original plan.

Q2 results: Watch out for the results of Bank Of India, Central Bank Of India, Dr.reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd., Jsw Energy Ltd, Hawkins Cookers Ltd

Rajnath Singh in Tashkent: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will represent India at a 2-day meeting of council of heads of government (CHG) of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tashkent beginning Friday. This is the third CHG meeting of the SCO, after India became the member of the grouping in 2017. The leaders are expected to focus their discussions on the multilateral economic cooperation and economic development in the SCO region. Singh will also have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO meet.

P Chidambaram's health review: A medical board will provide its opinion to the Delhi High Court on the health of health of former finance minister P Chidambaram on November 1. P Chidambaram, who is suffering from Crohn’s disease, had applied for an interim bail on health grounds on Wednesday. He was taken to AIIMS on Monday, after he complained of stomach ache and other issues, but he was discharged after treatment. Chidambaram is lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media money laundering case.

Apple TV+ launch: Apple to launch its premium subscription service called Apple TV+ worldwide on November 1: For the iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV users. Users can get to buy or rent thousands of movies, personalised and curated through Apple's premium OTT offering. Apple TV+ is priced in India ₹99/month and allows 6 users to access the content.