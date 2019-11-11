Top five news stories to watch out for on November 11, 2019

Delhi commuters will not have to face the Odd-Even scheme on November 11 and 12 due to the celebration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Friday. Under the Odd-Even scheme, odd and even-numbered vehicles ply on alternate days.

Telangana High Court: Next Hearing in the RTC strike case is on November 11, On Friday, The Telangana High Court has asked the State government not to take any action on the plan to privatise about 5,100 routes that are currently operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. The Telangana HC also asked the Advocate General to file a counter to the petition filed by PL Vishweshwara Rao that challenged the move to privatise the routes.

Mercury will pass directly between Earth and the Sun on November 11, staging a rare celestial show. During the transit, Mercury will look like a tiny black dot gliding across the Sun’s face. The event will be widely visible from the Earth, including the Americas, the Atlantic, and Pacific Oceans, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, and western Asia. Mercury's last transit was in 2016 and the next won’t happen until 2032.

Tesla is likely to release its ‘Made—in—China Model 3’ sedan in Shanghai, China on November 11. Tesla has been expected to focus on Model 3 production at its Shanghai automotive factory, where it mulls producing as many as 3,000 vehicles per week next year.

ATP Finals, London: Rafael Nadal to take on defending champion Alexander Zverev at the group stage of ATP finals on November 11. The Spaniard, who has never won the ATP Finals despite his trophy-laden career, dethroned Djokovic from the top of ATP rankings last week. Nadal has won the French Open and US Open this year.