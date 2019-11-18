Top five news stories to watch out for on November 18, 2019

Facelift Dimapur
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on November 18. During the session, which will run till December 13, seven Bills are likely to be taken up along with two crucial Ordinances on corporate tax rate cut and e-cigarette ban. Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP leader Om Birla convened an all-party meeting over the weekend to discuss the smooth running of the Session.
Also read: Parliament winter session likely to be stormy over Kashmir, economy
The Telangana High Court will hear a batch of PIL and writ petitions on the ongoing TSRTC strike. The State government had said last week that it was not in a position to accede to the orders of the High Court to constitute a high-powered committee of three former Supreme Court judges to resolve the strike.
The Delhi government will take a call on whether or not to extend the odd-even road rationing scheme in the city up till early next week. The road-rationing scheme was rolled out on November 4 and ended on November 15.
The lenders of Jaypee Infratech will meet to discuss further the company’s resolution plans. The Supreme Court on November 6 directed completion of Jaypee Infratech’s corporate insolvency resolution process within 90 days and said the revised resolution plan will be invited only from NBCC and Suraksha Realty.
Read more: NBCC, Suraksha Realty asked to submit fresh bids to buy Jaypee Infratech
The next hearing in the Jet Airways insolvency case is set to take place. Jet ran up a debt of ₹8,500 crore, which has increased to over ₹14,000 crore as of October, with the SBI being the lead lender. The airline was taken to the insolvency court on June 20.
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has announced that it will be ...
Women in HP are becoming financially independent thanks to pine needles
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
The major drag on the performance was the steep fall in their gross refining margins
We see how Happy Seeder works and how it can save costs for farmers
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...