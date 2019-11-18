Top five news stories to watch out for on November 18, 2019

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on November 18. During the session, which will run till December 13, seven Bills are likely to be taken up along with two crucial Ordinances on corporate tax rate cut and e-cigarette ban. Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP leader Om Birla convened an all-party meeting over the weekend to discuss the smooth running of the Session.

The Telangana High Court will hear a batch of PIL and writ petitions on the ongoing TSRTC strike. The State government had said last week that it was not in a position to accede to the orders of the High Court to constitute a high-powered committee of three former Supreme Court judges to resolve the strike.

The Delhi government will take a call on whether or not to extend the odd-even road rationing scheme in the city up till early next week. The road-rationing scheme was rolled out on November 4 and ended on November 15.

The lenders of Jaypee Infratech will meet to discuss further the company’s resolution plans. The Supreme Court on November 6 directed completion of Jaypee Infratech’s corporate insolvency resolution process within 90 days and said the revised resolution plan will be invited only from NBCC and Suraksha Realty.

The next hearing in the Jet Airways insolvency case is set to take place. Jet ran up a debt of ₹8,500 crore, which has increased to over ₹14,000 crore as of October, with the SBI being the lead lender. The airline was taken to the insolvency court on June 20.