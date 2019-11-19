Top five news stories to watch out for on November 19, 2019

Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a conference of IIT, NIT and IIEST directors. The conference is part of regular interactions of President Ram Nath Kovind with educational institutions in his capacity as a visitor to 152 central universities and institutions of higher learning.

Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan will begin his two-day visit to India to tap new business opportunities in the education industry and showcase Australia’s education and research sector. During his visit, Tehan will meet Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and engage with education and research stakeholders.

Google will launch its game streaming platform Stadia. Stadia will come with 12 games on Day 1, and an additional 14 games will be available by the end of the year. Along with Pixel smartphones, Google’s game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.

Samsung is likely to launch the foldable Samsung W20 5G smartphone in Wuhan, China. The W20 5G is said to be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy fold with an improved processor and 5G support for the Chineese Market.

The Indian football team will face higher-ranked Oman in a do-or-die FIFA World Cup qualifying round match in Muscat. Oman will play after an emphatic (4-1) win over Bangladesh on November 14. After three draws and a defeat, India is fourth in the Group E table with three points, while Oman is second with nine points from four matches.