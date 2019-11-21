Top five news stories to watch out for on November 21, 2019

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will host the first-ever counter-terrorism (CT) exercise for the Quad countries in New Delhi from November 21. The Quad countries include the United States (US), India, Australia, and Japan. According to the NIA, the exercise is to assess and validate CT response mechanisms in the light of emerging terrorist threats. It also aims to provide opportunities to share the best practices and to explore areas for enhanced cooperation amongst participating countries.

The MSK Prasad-led selection committee will meet in Kolkata on November 21 to pick the squad for the three-match T20I and ODI series against the West Indies. This could be the last assignment for the five-member panel -- which has Devang Gandhi, Gagan Khoda, Jatin Paranjape, Sharandeep Singh -- as other members. Names of former India cricketers, Laxman Sivaramakarishnan, Deep Dasgupta, Ashish Nehra are doing the rounds as possible candidates in the new selection panel, however, there is no confirmation.

The annual Ram Baraat from Ayodhya to Janakpur in Nepal will begin from November 21. This is the first event in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the land dispute case. The apex court had permitted the construction of a Ram Temple on the site.

The third edition of National Media Conclave will begin in Odisha On November 21. The Conclave marks the birth anniversary of former Odisha Chief Minister Dr Harekrushna Mahtab. This year’s theme is Communication 4.0: Communication in digital age. The Meet will also highlight the core issues related to human communication and technological advancements.

Wondering which company is faring well on Dalal Street? Keep an eye out for the quarterly results published by the Bombay Stock Exchange on November 21. Take a look at the performance on Mudra Financial Services, Redington (India) Ltd, Technofab Engineering Ltd among others.