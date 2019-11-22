Top five news stories to watch out for on November 22, 2019

Sources from the Congress party said that the final decision related to the formation of the government in Maharashtra will be taken on November 22. This comes a day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) granted its in-principle approval to the party to form the government in the State along with the NCP and Shiv Sena.

A civil society group, which includes former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, will go on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on November 22. They will assess the ground situation in the region after the Central Government abrogated Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state special powers.

Kerala-based CSB Bank will launch its initial public offer (IPO) on November 22. The IPO consists of fresh issue up to ₹24 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,97,78,298 equity shares. Three insurance companies — HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential and Edelweiss Tokyo Life Insurance Company, which have stake in the bank — will exit following the IPO.

India to play its first Day-Night Test in Kolkata on November 22 against the visitors - Bangladesh. The Pink Ball Test, held at Eden Gardens, will begin from 2 pm and will have tea and dinner breaks. Former captain Saurav Ganguly was instrumental in organising the first ever Day-Night Test match in India. BCCI had first introduced the pink ball in Duleep Trophy in 2016.

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, will deliver two lectures at the three-day Global Buddhist Congregation to be held in Aurangabad from November 22. Lectures and sessions on various topics related to Buddhism will be held during the event. The inaugural ceremony will take place in the presence of Mahanayaka Thero from Sri Lanka.