Top five news stories to watch out for on November 23-24, 2019

Enforcement Directorate will interrogate former Finance Minister, P Chidambaram, in connection with the INX Media money-laundering case on November 23. Chidambaram is currently in Tihar jail. Earlier, a Delhi court had extended his custody to upto November 27. The CBI registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs. 305 crore in 2007, during Mr Chidambaram's tenure as Finance Minister.

Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, will commence his campaign on November 24 for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. He will hold campaigns in the Palamu and Garhwa districts on the State. In 2014, the BJP had formed the government in the State along with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

The ruling AIADMK’s top decision making bodies, the Executive and General Council, will meet in Chennai on November 24. According to the Party’s official statement, the the meeting will be chaired by AIADMK presidium chairman, E Madhusudanan at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy.This will be the first such meeting of the two bodies after 2017.

Bhutan’s Foreign Minister, Lyonpo Dr Tandi Dorji, enters the final leg of his to India on November 23. During his visit he held bilateral discussions with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. There were also discussions on various aspects like bilateral relations, economic cooperation, development partnership and hydro-power co-operation.

Former Fortis Healthcare promoters, Malvinder Singh and Religare Enterprises CMD, Sunil Godwani, will be in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody till November 23. The arrest was made in the connection with a money-laundering case. The case was related to the misappropriation of the funds of Religare Finvest Ltd.