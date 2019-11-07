Top five news stories to watch out for on November 7, 2019

Five days with the fabulous Fold
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a global investors’ meet in Dharamshala. Ambassadors of 16 countries and representatives of various big business houses will take part in the meet. Other ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Anurag Thakur will also attend the meet.
The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee will interview seven shortlisted candidates for the post of the RBI Deputy Governor. The post had fallen vacant after Viral Acharya resigned in July.
Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Transmission, Andhra Bank, Basf India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, City Union Bank, DLF, Emami Paper Mills, Gammon India , GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare , Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Power Grid Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Thomas Cook (India), Timex Group India, United Breweries and Wockhardt are scheduled to declare their financial results for the September quarter.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20: After losing the first T20 in Delhi by seven wickets on Sunday, India will be looking to level the series in the 2nd T20 match in Rajkot. India scored 148 which was chased down by Mushfiqur Rahim. A series loss to Bangladesh will only pose more questions as India looks to zero in on a settled squad for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
Mercedes is likely to launch its luxury MPV . The vehicle features a visual facelift of the V Class and has a 2.2-litre diesel engine. It is said to be priced around ₹90 lakh.
Vineet Nayar shares pro tips on preparing for what he calls the third stage in life – entering the social ...
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...