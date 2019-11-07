Top five news stories to watch out for on November 7, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a global investors’ meet in Dharamshala. Ambassadors of 16 countries and representatives of various big business houses will take part in the meet. Other ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Anurag Thakur will also attend the meet.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee will interview seven shortlisted candidates for the post of the RBI Deputy Governor. The post had fallen vacant after Viral Acharya resigned in July.

Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Transmission, Andhra Bank, Basf India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, City Union Bank, DLF, Emami Paper Mills, Gammon India , GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare , Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Power Grid Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Thomas Cook (India), Timex Group India, United Breweries and Wockhardt are scheduled to declare their financial results for the September quarter.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20: After losing the first T20 in Delhi by seven wickets on Sunday, India will be looking to level the series in the 2nd T20 match in Rajkot. India scored 148 which was chased down by Mushfiqur Rahim. A series loss to Bangladesh will only pose more questions as India looks to zero in on a settled squad for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Mercedes is likely to launch its luxury MPV . The vehicle features a visual facelift of the V Class and has a 2.2-litre diesel engine. It is said to be priced around ₹90 lakh.