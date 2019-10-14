Top five news stories to watch out for on October 14, 2019

The Finance Ministry will start its pre-Budget work from October 14. Earlier, the other ministries were asked to prepare and send their budgets, expenditure trends, and non-tax revenue estimates for 2020-21 by October 9 to the Finance Ministry. Following this, the Finance Ministry will hold separate meetings with all the other Ministries, from October 14 to the first week of November.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with the Chief Executive Officer (CEOs) of public sector banks (PSBs) on October 14. She will discuss various issues, including progress on credit off-take, as part of efforts to prop up the economy. Sources said that fund flow to stressed NBFC and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sectors would also be reviewed during the meeting.

The management of national carrier Air India has convened a meeting of all its employee unions on October 14 to discuss a proposal to privatise the airline. ACEU, which represents non-technical staff, is the largest union at Air India, with more than 8,000 about members. The meeting, which unions term as “crucial”, has been called by Air India Chairman Ashwani Lohani.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin the party's first poll campaign from Haryana's Nuh district on October 14. The state will conduct its Assembly elections on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. The Congress party had released the party’s election manifesto on Friday with a list of promises, including a 33 per cent job quota for women in the government sector.

About 40 lakh postpaid mobile phones will become operational in the Kashmir valley from October 14. This is seen as a major step towards easing the 69-day lockdown here. The restrictions were imposed after the Centre, on August 5, abrogated the state's special status and had bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The Union Territories will come into being on October 31.