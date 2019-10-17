Top five news stories to watch out for on October 17, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind will begin his seven-day visit to the Philippines and Japan from October 17 to expand bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs announced. The president's first destination will be the Philippine,s where he will hold restricted and delegation-level talks with his Filipino counterpart Rodrigo Roa Duterte in Manila and attend business and community events during his stay from October 17-20.

Are you curious to know which stocks are worth an investment or two? Take a look at the company results that would be announced by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on October 17. Watch out for the information about DHFL, PVR and South India Bank among others.

Willem-Alexander, the King of The Netherlands, and his wife, Queen Maxima, will arrive in Kochi on October 17 as part of a two-day visit to the place. The Dutch Royals, who will be in the country on a five-day visit from Sunday, would arrive at the international airport here from Mumbai by a special flight at 1 pm on October 17. Upon their arrival, they will visit Mattancherry palace and Dutch company Ned Spice.

Linkedin Events will be available to all members globally on October 17 across all platforms, starting first with the English-speaking markets. The professional networking platform, earlier, announced the global launch of ''LinkedIn Events'' that enables members to create, share, and discover professional events.

Nubia confirmed that it its gaming phone, Red Magic 3S on October 17 in India. This is an upgraded version of the Red Magic 3 that was launched in India earlier this year. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The phone is likely to be priced between approximately Rs 30,000 and Rs 38,200.