Top five news stories to watch out for on October 30, 2019

Maharashtra election news: The Maharashtra BJP's newly-elected MLAs will meet on October 30. They will elect the leader of the House. The meeting will be held in Vidhan Bhavan at 1 PM. NCP is also expected to meet and to elect their leader of house

Watch out for the Q2 results of Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Global Beverages Limited, United Bank Of India

Data on US gross domestic product are due to be released on Wednesday. Analysts believe that the US' GDP grew by 1.6 per cent in the July-September period. This is one of the factors that the US Federal Reserve will take into consideration when forming its opinion on a rate cut. Other factors that will play a role are the October jobs report and any possible lead on the US-China trade deal.

Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid will reconnect in Bengaluru on Wednesday (October 30) as BCCI president and head of National Cricket Academy respectively to discuss the roadmap of Indian cricket’s feeder line.Dravid, who took charge as NCA chief in July, has already drawn a roadmap for the institution and Ganguly is expected to give his inputs when the two former captains meet.

Apple AirPods Pro sale: The Apple AirPods Pro will go on sale in India from October 30. It will with a price of Rs 24,900. The product was launched globally on Monday.They are available to order on apple.com and the Apple Store app and will be available starting Wednesday, October 30.