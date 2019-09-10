Top news stories to watch out for on September 10, 2019

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
State Bank of India’s reduced MCLR is set to come into effect from September 10. The bank has reduced its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates by 10 basis points. Thus the one-year MCLR will be 8.15% per annum. This is the fifth consecutive reduction from SBI in FY 2019-20. Also, IDBI bank is also likely to introduce rate-linked home and auto loan on September 10.
Apple Inc.’s annual iPhone event is set to take place on September 10 at around 10:30 pm IST at the Steve Jobs Theatre, California. The company is likely to reveal three new models of the iPhone at the event. It is also likely that Apple may announce upgrades to its Watch series, TV and Arcade services. Apple’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will address the gathering and also make the announcements.
Prabhat Dairy board is likely to consider delisting of shares from the buroses on September 10. In the filing to stock exchanges, the promoters have indicated interest to acquire a 49.9% stake from public shareholders and then go for voluntary delisting. The filing also said that its board will also discuss the delisting process, appointment of a merchant banker and trading and off-market transaction details for a period of two years.
Oppo A9 2020 is set to launch in India on September 10. It is said that the smartphone will have a quad rear camera, multiple gradient finish and a rear fingerprint scanners. The company invite also revealed that the phone is set to come in four colours options. The launch event is likely to start by noon.
Jack Ma, the co-founder of the chinese retail giant Alibaba, is set to step down from its position as the Chairman on September 10. Jack Ma had last year announced that he would handover the post to the present Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang. Ma, however, will be on the Alibaba board till 2020.
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...