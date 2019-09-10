Top news stories to watch out for on September 10, 2019

State Bank of India’s reduced MCLR is set to come into effect from September 10. The bank has reduced its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates by 10 basis points. Thus the one-year MCLR will be 8.15% per annum. This is the fifth consecutive reduction from SBI in FY 2019-20. Also, IDBI bank is also likely to introduce rate-linked home and auto loan on September 10.

Apple Inc.’s annual iPhone event is set to take place on September 10 at around 10:30 pm IST at the Steve Jobs Theatre, California. The company is likely to reveal three new models of the iPhone at the event. It is also likely that Apple may announce upgrades to its Watch series, TV and Arcade services. Apple’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will address the gathering and also make the announcements.

Prabhat Dairy board is likely to consider delisting of shares from the buroses on September 10. In the filing to stock exchanges, the promoters have indicated interest to acquire a 49.9% stake from public shareholders and then go for voluntary delisting. The filing also said that its board will also discuss the delisting process, appointment of a merchant banker and trading and off-market transaction details for a period of two years.

Oppo A9 2020 is set to launch in India on September 10. It is said that the smartphone will have a quad rear camera, multiple gradient finish and a rear fingerprint scanners. The company invite also revealed that the phone is set to come in four colours options. The launch event is likely to start by noon.

Jack Ma, the co-founder of the chinese retail giant Alibaba, is set to step down from its position as the Chairman on September 10. Jack Ma had last year announced that he would handover the post to the present Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang. Ma, however, will be on the Alibaba board till 2020.