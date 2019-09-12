Top five news stories to watch out for on September 12, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to announce ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana’ on September 12. He is also likely to launch ‘Prandhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana’ and ‘Swarogar’ pension schemes. The new building of the Jharkhand Assembly and a multi-modal terminal in the State will be inaugurated by PM.

The Board of Trade (BoT) is likely to meet on September 12 to discuss ways to boost exports. The meet will seek views of stakeholders including government departments, states, exporters and industry members. Issues related to free trade agreements and ways to contain non-essential imports are also likely to be discussed.

The Index of Industrial Production and Consumer Price Index data is set to be released on September 12. The CSO, had announced the GDP numbers on August 30 which slumped to 5 per cent hitting a five year low. The low GDP numbers rattled the stock markets. Investors are cautious about the IIP and inflation data.

OPEC and its allied non-OPEC partners, referred to as OPEC+, are set to meet on September 12 in Abu Dhabi. The meeting is likely to discuss on whether there is a need for deeper production cuts. In the previous meeting, OPEC had agreed on a production cut of 1.2 million barrels per day.

BCCI selection panel is set to meet on September 12 to pick India’s squad for the tour of South Africa. The three-match Test series will begin on October 2. It is speculated that Rohit Sharma will return to the squad while opener KL Rahul might be dropped. India’s tour of South Africa will begin with T20 match on September 15.