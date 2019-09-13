Top five news stories to watch out for on September 13, 2019

Canara Bank’s board likely to meet. The board is set to consider capital infusion of up to ₹9,000 crore through issuance of preferential equity shares to the government. The board may also discuss an amalgamation with Syndicate Bank. Andhra Bank’s board will also meet to consider its merger along with Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to make a “policy statement” on Kashmir at a public address in Muzaffarabad. Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had earlier said that Pakistan is ready for third party mediation to resolve the issue, but India has repeatedly insisted that Kashmir is a bilateral matter.

The Assam unit of Congress is set to travel across the State for 16 days to help Indian citizens left out of the final NRC list. The team will comprise present and former MPs and MLAs. The tour will take place in four phases.

Phil Murphy, The Governor of New Jersey, will start his 10-day visit to India. This visit is mainly aimed to strengthen economic ties, cultivate investment opportunities and deepen cultural ties between India and New Jersey. The Governor will lead a high-level delegation, visiting New Delhi, Mumbai and other States.

Realme is likely to launch its new smartphone Realme XT. The phone will feature a 64-megapixel sensor. The company will also launch 10,000mAh Realme Power Bank and Buds wireless earphones. Meanwhile, Vivo Z1X is set to go on sale in India.