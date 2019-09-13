Top five news stories to watch out for on September 13, 2019

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
Canara Bank’s board likely to meet. The board is set to consider capital infusion of up to ₹9,000 crore through issuance of preferential equity shares to the government. The board may also discuss an amalgamation with Syndicate Bank. Andhra Bank’s board will also meet to consider its merger along with Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to make a “policy statement” on Kashmir at a public address in Muzaffarabad. Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had earlier said that Pakistan is ready for third party mediation to resolve the issue, but India has repeatedly insisted that Kashmir is a bilateral matter.
The Assam unit of Congress is set to travel across the State for 16 days to help Indian citizens left out of the final NRC list. The team will comprise present and former MPs and MLAs. The tour will take place in four phases.
Phil Murphy, The Governor of New Jersey, will start his 10-day visit to India. This visit is mainly aimed to strengthen economic ties, cultivate investment opportunities and deepen cultural ties between India and New Jersey. The Governor will lead a high-level delegation, visiting New Delhi, Mumbai and other States.
Realme is likely to launch its new smartphone Realme XT. The phone will feature a 64-megapixel sensor. The company will also launch 10,000mAh Realme Power Bank and Buds wireless earphones. Meanwhile, Vivo Z1X is set to go on sale in India.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports