Top five news stories to watch out for on September 23, 2019

The Centre’s flagship health insurance programme, Ayushman Bharat, completes one year on September 23.The programme, aimed at providing an annual ₹5 lakh insurance per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation, was expected to cover about 10.74 crore economically weaker families, extending to about 50 crore beneficiaries.

Assembly bypolls are likely to take place in four constituencies on September 23— Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, Pala in Kerala, Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, and Bhadarghat in Tripura. The bypoll in Hamirpur was necessitated due to the disqualification of sitting BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case. The bypoll in Pala follows the death of KM Mani, and in Dantewada due to the death of BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi.

P Chidambaram’s bail plea in the INX media case is listed for further hearing before Justice Suresh Kait of the Delhi High Court on September 23. The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday opposed the bail plea in the Delhi High Court, saying it was “gravest case of economic offences”.

US President Donald Trump is expected to give the keynote remarks at the Global Call to Protect Religious Freedom event at the United Nations headquarters on September 23. Trump is also likely to meet Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The Supreme Court will hear the Ayodhya case till 5 pm on September 23. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, while wrapping up the proceeding for the day on Friday, informed lawyers and judges that the Ayodhya Bench would hear the case till 5 pm in the next hearing.