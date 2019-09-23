Top five news stories to watch out for on September 23, 2019

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
The Centre’s flagship health insurance programme, Ayushman Bharat, completes one year on September 23.The programme, aimed at providing an annual ₹5 lakh insurance per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation, was expected to cover about 10.74 crore economically weaker families, extending to about 50 crore beneficiaries.
Assembly bypolls are likely to take place in four constituencies on September 23— Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, Pala in Kerala, Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, and Bhadarghat in Tripura. The bypoll in Hamirpur was necessitated due to the disqualification of sitting BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case. The bypoll in Pala follows the death of KM Mani, and in Dantewada due to the death of BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi.
P Chidambaram’s bail plea in the INX media case is listed for further hearing before Justice Suresh Kait of the Delhi High Court on September 23. The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday opposed the bail plea in the Delhi High Court, saying it was “gravest case of economic offences”.
US President Donald Trump is expected to give the keynote remarks at the Global Call to Protect Religious Freedom event at the United Nations headquarters on September 23. Trump is also likely to meet Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
The Supreme Court will hear the Ayodhya case till 5 pm on September 23. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, while wrapping up the proceeding for the day on Friday, informed lawyers and judges that the Ayodhya Bench would hear the case till 5 pm in the next hearing.
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports