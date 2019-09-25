Top five news stories to watch out for on September 25, 2019

Rubber hit, too
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd will meet lenders to discuss a draft resolution plan to alleviate the financial stress that the company is currently facing.
A Delhi court is likely to pass an order on Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s bail plea on September 25. On Saturday, ED said that Shivakumar may influence witnesses in the money laundering case in which he has been arrested. The case was based on a chargesheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart Edappadi K Palaniswami are likely to meet in Thiruvananthapuram on September 25 to discuss inter-State water issues, primarily the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP).
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with his main opponent Benny Gantz and President Reuvin Rivlin on September 25. Gantz’s centrist Blue and White alliance finished with 33 seats out of 120 in the September 17 Israel elections, while Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud won 31. Despite Gantz’s slim lead, neither has a clear path to a majority coalition.
Xiaomi is likely to launch the Redmi 8A, the successor to the company’s Redmi 7A on September 25. The Redmi 8A features a 5000-Mah battery and comes with USB Type C, fast charging support and a teardrop notch design. The phone is likely to be priced around ₹8,000.
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
While the company’s performance is strong, IPO of its banking subsidiary is an overhang
MCX Crude (₹4,172)The October expiry futures contract of crude oil witnessed violent moves during the past ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...