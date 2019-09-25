Top five news stories to watch out for on September 25, 2019

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd will meet lenders to discuss a draft resolution plan to alleviate the financial stress that the company is currently facing.

A Delhi court is likely to pass an order on Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s bail plea on September 25. On Saturday, ED said that Shivakumar may influence witnesses in the money laundering case in which he has been arrested. The case was based on a chargesheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart Edappadi K Palaniswami are likely to meet in Thiruvananthapuram on September 25 to discuss inter-State water issues, primarily the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with his main opponent Benny Gantz and President Reuvin Rivlin on September 25. Gantz’s centrist Blue and White alliance finished with 33 seats out of 120 in the September 17 Israel elections, while Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud won 31. Despite Gantz’s slim lead, neither has a clear path to a majority coalition.

Xiaomi is likely to launch the Redmi 8A, the successor to the company’s Redmi 7A on September 25. The Redmi 8A features a 5000-Mah battery and comes with USB Type C, fast charging support and a teardrop notch design. The phone is likely to be priced around ₹8,000.