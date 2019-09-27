Top five news stories to watch out for on September 27, 2019

PM Narendra Modi to address annual UN General Assembly session on September 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session on September 27. As Prime Minister, Modi had given his maiden address to world leaders at the UN General Assembly in 2014. According to the list of speakers, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is also scheduled to address global leaders on September 27.

Sharad Pawar will visit the ED office on September 27 to submit information sought in connection with the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam. The ED filed the money laundering case against Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and 70 others in the bank scam on the directions of the Bombay High Court.

iPhone 11, 11 pro and the iPhone 11 pro max are likely to be going on sale in Indian stores from September 27. The phones launched by Apple on September 10 and feature advanced camera set-ups, The iPhone 11 is expected to be priced around 64,000 with the iPhone 11 pro likely to be priced around Rs 1 lakh in India.

Hyderabad Cricket Association(HCA) elections on September 27: Polls will be held for the posts of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, and treasurer, besides the councilor post before September 28 deadline as per the Supreme Court order. The Committee of Administrators had set 28 September as the deadline for the state units to conduct their elections. The elections were last held in January 2017.

The filing of nominations for Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana next month, begins on September 27. The Haryana Assembly has 90 seats, while Maharashtra has 288 seats. There are 8.94 crore eligible voters in Maharashtra, while Haryana has 1.82 crore eligible voters.