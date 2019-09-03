Top five news stories to watch out for on September 3, 2019

Apache attack helicopters to be inducted into IAF at Pathankot on September 3: The US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters will be inducted into the Indian Air Force at Pathankot in Punjab on September 3. The first four of the 22 helicopters was handed over to the air force by US aerospace major Boeing on July 27.

Delhi HC to hear on September 3 plea against Shah Faesal's detention: Delhi High Court likely to hear on September 3 former IAS officer Shah Faesal's plea alleging he was illegally detained at Delhi airport on August 14 and taken back to Srinagar where he has been kept under house arrest.

Delhi Court to will hear on September the interim bail plea of Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. Earlier on Monday Chidambaram was produced before the court on the expiry of his three-day CBI custody which was granted on August 30. The CBI opposed any relief to Chidambaram in the case and sought an extension of his custodial interrogation.

Android 10 likely to be launched on September 3: There are talks online about the likely launch of the latest version of Android -Android 10 on September 3. While this has not officially been confirmed by Google. There are also talks of One plus devices getting the Android 10 update on the same day. While the official launch date is expected to be in Late Q3(October).The devices likely to get the updates first are Google Pixel devices including the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 2.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to launch a two-week-long bike rally from September 3 as part of 'Cauvery Calling' movement.As part of this rally, motorcyclists will cover 3,500 km journey that will follow the river from its birthplace to its endpoint, interspersed with events where Sadhguru will address the public about the movement in various places.