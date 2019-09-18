Top five news stories to watch out for September 18, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on September 18. The two leaders are likely to hold discussions on administrative issues of West Bengal at the meeting. The appointment for the meeting was sought by the Chief Minister's Office last week.

The Board of Directors of Indian Bank will meet on September 18 to consider the amalgamation of Allahabad Bank with itself. The Board will also consider additional capital infusion by the government by way of preferential issues of shares subject to regulatory approvals. Oriental Bank of Commerce’s Board will today to consider a proposal for the approval of amalgamation of the bank with Punjab National Bank (PNB). It may be recalled that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on August 30 announced as part of mega merger plan for PSBs that Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will get amalgamated into Punjab National Bank.

The Chinese Vice Finance Minister will visit the US on September 18 to lay the groundwork for high-level talks in October aimed at resolving a bitter trade war trade talks. The United States and China have been embroiled in a trade war for more than a year, but they have eased off some of their tariffs ahead of negotiations in October.

Samsung will launch its Galaxy M30s in India on September 18. Earlier, the company launched many Galaxy M and A series phones that range from budget to mid-range. Under the Galaxy M series, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy M10, M20, M30 and M40. The Galaxy A list is even bigger, going all the way up to the A80. The Galaxy M30s will be based on the M30. Then again, this phone will have a 6,000mAh battery.

India will take on South Africain the second T20 International match in Mohali on September 18. The first match in Dharamsala was a washout, making the series a two-match affair. The match will begin at 7 PM.