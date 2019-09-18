Top five news stories to watch out for September 18, 2019

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on September 18. The two leaders are likely to hold discussions on administrative issues of West Bengal at the meeting. The appointment for the meeting was sought by the Chief Minister's Office last week.
The Board of Directors of Indian Bank will meet on September 18 to consider the amalgamation of Allahabad Bank with itself. The Board will also consider additional capital infusion by the government by way of preferential issues of shares subject to regulatory approvals. Oriental Bank of Commerce’s Board will today to consider a proposal for the approval of amalgamation of the bank with Punjab National Bank (PNB). It may be recalled that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on August 30 announced as part of mega merger plan for PSBs that Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will get amalgamated into Punjab National Bank.
The Chinese Vice Finance Minister will visit the US on September 18 to lay the groundwork for high-level talks in October aimed at resolving a bitter trade war trade talks. The United States and China have been embroiled in a trade war for more than a year, but they have eased off some of their tariffs ahead of negotiations in October.
Samsung will launch its Galaxy M30s in India on September 18. Earlier, the company launched many Galaxy M and A series phones that range from budget to mid-range. Under the Galaxy M series, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy M10, M20, M30 and M40. The Galaxy A list is even bigger, going all the way up to the A80. The Galaxy M30s will be based on the M30. Then again, this phone will have a 6,000mAh battery.
India will take on South Africain the second T20 International match in Mohali on September 18. The first match in Dharamsala was a washout, making the series a two-match affair. The match will begin at 7 PM.
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Better Life Farming imparts training on a range of eco-friendly farming practices
SCERMLIND’s wearable device collects health data under various parameters during intense exercise
Digital only mobile-first neobank Yelo has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports