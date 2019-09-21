Top five news stories to watch out for September 21,22

BJP party president Amit Shah is set to address the party's MPs on September 21. He is likely to announce several programmes to spread celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The meeting will take place at the BJP party headquarters on September 21 through video-conferencing. Shah is likely to ask leaders to make cleanliness drive, tree plantation, eliminate single-use plastic and other social initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an Indian community event named "Howdy! Modi", in Houston, Texas, US on September 22. This event will be attended by US President Donald Trump as well. 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the event. Modi will begin his week long trip on September 21. He is in the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will start BJP’s “Jan Jagran Abhiyan” in Jammu and Kashmir on September 22. This will be a part of the party's nationwide campaign on the abrogation of Article 370. It will take place on the eve of Maharaja Hari Singh's 125th birthday. Many leaders including BJP national vice president Shyam Jaju, Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh and Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur are likely to address the rally.

The third T20 match between India and South is scheduled to take place on Sunday. In the second match, India successful chased South Africa's 149/5. Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 72 runs in the match. The first match was a washout. India leads the series 1-0.

Lenovo is all set to launch its Lenovo K10 Plus smartphone in India on September 22. It is expected to be an affordable variant of the its flagship phone, the K10 Note. It will be be available on Flipkart, as part of its 'Big Billion Days sale' specials.