Top five stories for January 21, 2020

Pando raises ₹64 cr in Series A round
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination for the upcoming polls on January 21. Kejriwal was going to file his nomination Monday afternoon but due to a delay in the roadshow, he was unable to do it. He will now be filing his nomination from Jamnagar House, party functionaries said.
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, will hold a rally in Lucknow on January 21. The rally is an attempt to dismiss doubts related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019. The passage of the CAA has witnessed widespread protests for many weeks.
The United States (US) Senate is likely to begin the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on January 21 after the House of Representatives last month impeached him for pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival, a top Republican Senator has said. The 435-member House of Representatives, where Democrats enjoy a majority, last month charged Trump with high crimes and misdemeanours” and impeached in a vote that was based on the bitter political divide.
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) will take place in Davos from January 21. The meeting will see the participation of about 3000 delegates, hailing from different parts of the globe. Some of the key points that would be discussed during the summit include Tech for Good, fairer economies, how to save the planet and more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli will on January 21 jointly inaugurate the second integrated check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar. This check post was built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people’s movement between the two nations. Both the Prime Ministers will also witness the remarkable progress in Indian-assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet. Out of India’s commitment to build 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed, it said.
