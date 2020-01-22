Top five stories to watch for on January 22, 2019

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petitions challenging the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on January 22. The petitions include those by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Indian Union Muslim League, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, RJD leader Manoj Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

The 13th tranche of the electoral bond sale will reach enter the final round on January 22. In November 2019, the Supreme Court refused to stay the issuance of electoral bonds for a political donation. Instead, it had directed all the political parties to reveal the details of donations received through electoral bonds to the Election Commission in a sealed cover by May 30.

Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, will visit Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on January 22. She will be holding a workshop for party workers including the district and city presidents of the state. The party is likely to discuss the political atmosphere, and the preparations related to the panchayat elections that are likely to take by the end of 2020.

Greece will elect its first woman president on January 22. This comes nearly a week after leading opposition parties approved the government's nomination of top judge Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou. Earlier, the country’s Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, had announced Sakellaropoulou''s candidacy in a surprise televised address. The president is nominally the head of the Greek state and the post is largely ceremonial.

Wondering which stocks could fetch your good results? Keep a tab of the results that will be announced by different companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on January 22. Watch out for companies like Asian Paints, Raymond as well as banks like the Axis Bank and RBL Bank.