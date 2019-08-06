Top five stories to watch out for on August 6, 2019

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of the Parliament on August 6. This comes a day after the Indian Government abolished Article 370 of the Constitution. Article 370 gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. On Monday, it was proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will hear the matter related a plea against the de-registration of Jet Airways aircraft on August 6. The aircraft was under the possession of a Dutch cargo services provider, who seized it in April to recover dues from the airline. The Dutch company, later, had moved the Directorate Generation of Civil Aviation, requesting them to deregister the aircraft. The full-service airline — which suspended its operation on April 17 — was taken to the NCLT for bankruptcy on June 20.

Wondering which companies could have an impact on the stock market in the days to come? Watch out for the June-quarter results of JSW Energy, Titan, Adani Gas and Aurobindo Pharma among others. Central Bank of India, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, and others will also be announcing their quarterly results.

Sterling & Wilson Solar (SWSL) will come out with an initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 3,125-crore on August 6. This issue, by the solar engineering procurement company (EPC), will be at a price band fixed at Rs 775-780 a share. This will be an offer-for-sale (OFS) and will close on August 8, the company said in its red herring prospectus. Its promoters, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company will sell shares worth up to Rs 2,083.33 crore. The company’s managing director (MD), Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala, will offload shares worth Rs 1,041.67 crore.

The third match of the T20 series between India and West Indies will take place on August 6 in Guyana. India had won the first two matches. India won the second match held in Florida, USA by 22 runs, banking on Krunal Pandya’s all-round exploits and Rohit Sharma’s characteristically sublime half-century.There are Three ODI's and Two test matches remaining in India's West Indies Tour.