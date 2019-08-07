Top five stories to watch out for on August 7, 2019

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will visit India on August 7 during which he will hold bilateral talks with Home Minister Amit Shah. He is likely to flag issues like illegal immigration and anti-terror cooperation. This will be the first interaction that Shah will have with a foreign leader after assuming charge as the country’s home minister two months ago.

Wondering which companies are worth investing in? Take a look at the quarter results of Adani Gas, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla Ltd, HCL Tech among others that will be announced on August 7.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will enter the last leg of their meeting on August 7. Sources said that the RBI is likely to consider a cut in its lending rate by another 25 basis points. The industry also expects the six-member MPC to take steps to improve liquidity situation and also ensure the transmission of rate cuts to borrowers by the banks.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will hold an all-India protest against the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370. The party had earlier accused the Centre of the move. They had also stated that the Central Government’s decision will only to further alienate the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Samsung will launch its Galaxy Note 10 internationally on August 7. This comes nearly five months after it launched the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone. Sources say that the gadget will have a four rear cameras and a 6.66-inch display. It is also said that its S Pen will have its own camera.