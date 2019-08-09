Top five stories to watch out for on August 9, 2019

The Congress Party will convene a meeting of all its general secretaries, in-charge of states and state party unit chiefs on August 9. This comes days after a few Congress leaders had come out in support of the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370. Article 370 had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India will observe the 77 anniversary of the Quit India movement on August 9. Quit India was one of the popular cries of the Independence Struggle. The movement rejected the British Rule. Many people protested the British reign and demanded their orderly exit.

The Supreme Court will take a decision on the issue of transferring the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer to Delhi for better medical care on August 9. They had suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week. Earlier, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping a minor girl at his residence in Unnao in 2017, was shifted to Tihar jail as per the directions of a Delhi court.

The new Jeep Wrangler will be launched in India on August 9. This will be the fourth edition of the Wrangler. The new SUV has a ground clearance of 276 millimetres and a water-wading depth of 762 millimetres. It is also said to have a three-litre V6 diesel engine.

Keen on taking a walk along Dalal Street? Take a look at the quarterly results of GAIL, HINDALCO, and MRF among others. The results of these companies will be announced on August 9.