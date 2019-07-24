Top five stories to watch out for on July 24, 2019

India will launch the 12th edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2019 on July 24. It will take place in New Delhi. The event will be co-hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). The index is globally considered to be a source of insight into the multidimensional facets of innovation-driven growth. Providing 80 detailed metrics for 129 economies, the GII has become one of the leading references for measuring an economy's innovation performance.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will launch a country-wide taxpayer e-assistance campaign on July 24. This would also be the 159th Income Tax Day. The campaign has been conceptualised by the CBDT and will be launched across all regional offices of the Income Tax Department, the authorities said. This was planned after taxpayers and stakeholders like as chartered accountants and banks, stated that they require more assistance and support in enabling them in filing returns electronically and in discharging other IT related obligations under the tax laws.

Ram Vilas Paswan will move the Consumer Protection Bill,2019,in the Lok Sabha today. To protect the interests of consumers, the Bill seeks to establish authorities to ensure timely and effective administration and settlement of consumers’ disputes. The government will also try to pass the Bill today.

Wondering what could change the face of the Indian stock markets on July 24? Watch out for the June-quarter results of these banks - Canara Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Syndicate Bank among others. Also keep a tab of the stock of Asian Paints, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd and Ambuja Cements.

SpaceX will launch its next robotic re-supply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on July 24. The flight, CRS-18, will be the eighteenth mission for SpaceX under its commercial cargo re-supply services contract with NASA. The launch will occur on the 50th splashdown anniversary of NASA's Apollo 11 moon mission.